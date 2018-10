Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

The Big Ten’s Best: Football Championship Game Moments — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

CFP Rankings Show — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Brown at Providence — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Michigan vs. Notre Dame — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana vs. Butler — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Boise State at Utah State — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Golf

LPGA

Senior Championship, French Lick Resort, French Lick, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs Preview: 2018 — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Tim Burke — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 26: Sports Skills — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Stewart Cink-Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Driver vs. Driver: Tour Pros — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros — TBS, 5:09 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

The Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 8:30 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1, 9:09 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Opening Night

Philadelphia at Boston — TNT/TSN, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State — TNT/Sportsnet One, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip (season premiere) — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball: A Love Story: Kentucky, UCLA, ABA, Cheryl Miller — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Basketball: A Love Story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, Pete Maravich, Spencer Haywood — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Inside the NBA (season premiere) — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Promise — FS1, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 6 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at New York Rangers — Altitude/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey — Fox Sports Southwest/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — Sportsnet Oilers/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas — MSG Western New York/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Netowrk, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Vegas Bonus Coverage —NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Olympics

2018 Youth Summer Olympics, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Day 10 — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Brazil vs. Argentina — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

United States vs. Peru — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7:30 p.m./ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Stockholm Open, Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden/Kremlin Cup, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tour

Kremlin Cup, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

1st Round — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

UEFA Nations League

Group B, OSK Metalist Stadion, Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. Czech Republic — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, Stade de France, Saint Denis, France

France vs. Germany — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.