Watch: Celtics fans at TD Garden go nuts celebrating Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grand slam

Jackie Bradley Jr. has been the X-Factor for the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, as his at-bats with the bases loaded have helped swing the momentum in Boston’s favor.

Bradley hit a bases-clearing double in Game 2 on Sunday, and he picked up where he left off on Tuesday. The Red Sox outfielder came to the plate in the eighth inning of Game 3, with the bases loaded, and he absolutely crushed a pitch from Roberto Osuna to right field for a grand slam (watch here).

A “JBJ” chant broke out at TD Garden during the 76ers-Celtics game soon after Bradley’s grand slam, and understandably so. Not only that, the highlight was also shown on the Jumbotron, which resulted in Celtics fans erupting in cheer.

Jumbotron shows the JBJ grand slam and the Garden is JUICED pic.twitter.com/3NsZTzTtf1 — Adam London (@ALondon5) October 17, 2018

There’s a lot to celebrate for Boston sports fans right now.