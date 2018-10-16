Watch: Jaylen Brown posterizes Joel Embiid, stares him down

Jaylen Brown backs down from no one — even potential Defensive Player of the Year Award candidates.

He showed that during Tuesday’s season-opener against the 76ers at TD Garden, when he drove the lane and went right at Joel Embiid — whereas other players may have looked to dish the ball instead.

Not Brown, though, as he kept on going full throttle, without even hesitating. Brown was met by Embiid at the rim, but wasn’t fazed, as he dunked right over the Sixers’ seven-footer. The ball actually caught some of the backboard on its way down, but it was still a posterization nonetheless. Brown made sure to let Embiid know about it afterward, too, as he started his counterpart down for a few seconds to rub it in.

JBrown1 TNT NBA Basketball: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Not too many swingmen in the league will challenge Embiid at the rim like that, but Brown showed no fear, and benefited from his aggressiveness.