Watch: Rich Hill destroys candy jar in dugout meltdown

Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill took his frustration out on a candy jar in the dugout during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night.

Hill pitched well in the game, and he nearly turned in five innings of shutout ball. Unfortunately for him, a one-out double by pinch hitter Domingo Santana scored Oswaldo Arcia from first base, and the Brewers tied the game at 1 in the top of the fifth. Hill did manage to get out of the jam by retiring both Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, but he was clearly unhappy about the run he gave up.

That was evidenced by his reaction upon returning to the dugout. He picked up a candy jar and slammed it on the bench in frustration, then kicked it. It was quite the dugout meltdown, and it left candy everywhere.

Halloween is just around the corner, but we’re willing to bet that wasn’t the reason why Hill sent candy flying all over the dugout.