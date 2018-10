Coding with my mentee. Combine coding and a little art of green reading and you get YES!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UTPRTuN79x — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 17, 2018

What is this sorcery?!

Just when you thought we were going to be dialing back the balls, we get a ball that just needs a little green reading and some code, and we give it to Tiger Woods?! Seems fair.

Side note: I love seeing Tiger happy. It just makes me feel happy.

Double Side Note: You know Bryson is wondering if his invitation to this test got lost in the mail.