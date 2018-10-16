Watch: Tony Kemp makes amazing leaping grab at wall

Astros outfielder Tony Kemp is known for his speed on the basepaths, but on Tuesday, he showed that he’s capable of making outstanding defensive plays as well.

Kemp got the start in left field for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, and it appeared that manager A.J. Hinch was wise to have him in the lineup. An amazing catch by Kemp prevented the Red Sox from potentially blowing the game open, and you’ll want to see it.

It happened in the third inning, when Steve Pearce was at the plate, with two men on, and two out. Pearce crushed a towering fly ball toward the wall, which Kemp tracked well. He then timed his jump perfectly, and leaped up to make the grab — a split-second before the ball was going to hit the wall.

Kemp’s amazing grab likely prevented two runs from scoring, and it came in a pivotal point in the game, with the Red Sox leading 2-1. Not only that, had he not caught the ball before it hit the wall, it would’ve been scored a hit. It would’ve been a live ball, and that’s why it was important for Kemp to snag it in his glove before that happened — which he did.

That highlight-reel play kept the Astros in the game at the time, and helped get starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel out of a jam.