WATCH: Torrie Wilson Reacts To Being Announced For 'WWE Evolution'

In less than two weeks, WWE will present the first-ever Evolution pay-per-view, which will be headlined by Ronda Rousey defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch defending her SmackDown Live Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. On Raw, there was another match announced, which is a battle royal to determine a new number one contender for the Women’s Championship.

The names mentioned being in the battle royal include Asuka, Carmella, Ember Moon, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi, Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, Lana, and Dana Brooke.

Another name who was mentioned includes former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson. In the quest to bring more fanfare from the past era, WWE is bringing Wilson in, although she was not a regular performer during her stint full-time from 2001-2008. Still, she is popular enough to bring interest to the match, which is most likely why she was included.

During the announcement, Torrie filmed her reaction of being a part of the match. Wilson was watching Raw while eating, and stopped eating her food and proceeded to do push-ups on the floor. She also tweeted this response about her being in the battle royal.

“Evolution Bound! Good thing my mantra year round is BEAST MODE.”

Before coming to WWE in 2001, Wilson spent two years in WCW, filling various roles but mainly gaining her popular of being the eye-candy manager of Billy Kidman. During her WWE stint, she was in angles such as managing Tajiri, feuding with Dawn Marie, being in a storyline with Sable, aligning with Candice Michelle and Victoria to join Vince McMahon, and managing Carlito, among many others.

During Torrie’s WWE stint, it was a time where females were highly used in gimmick matches, and she was a part of plenty. Some of these matches include a handicap bra and panties match with Candice Michelle and Victoria against Ashley Massaro and Trish Stratus on the October 3, 2005 episode of Raw, a bra and panties gauntlet at the 2006 New Year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a Playboy Pillow Fight at WrestleMania 22, and a Paddie on a Pole match against Candice Michelle on the August 28, 2006 episode of Raw.