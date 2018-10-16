WWE Smackdown Women Are Not Pleased With 'Evolution' Battle Royal Match Announcement

It was announced on WWE Raw this week that a battle royal match will take place at the upcoming Evolution PPV, and will feature names such as Carmella, Naomi, Nia Jax and more. WWE also announced that the winner of the match will get a future shot at her respective brand’s Women’s Title. As of now, the match will feature The IIconics, Ember Moon, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Alicia Fox, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Lana, with more names expected to be announced leading up to the PPV.

The Evolution battle royal will also feature the return of former WWE star Torrie Wilson, who last competed for WWE in this year’s inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match which took place back in January in Philadelphia.

While the women of the WWE Raw brand have kept relatively quiet about the announcement of the battle royal match at Evolution, the women of Smackdown Live do not seem thrilled about competing in the match, expressing their feelings on the bout rather clearly via social media.

While not confirmed, the likely explanation behind the battle royal match booking is that the Evolution PPV space is going to be very crowded, with WWE previously announcing that the entire women’s division in the company, including the stars of Raw, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK, will be present at the inaugural PPV. The event will also feature many names from the past, including Lita, Trish Stratus, Vickie Guerrero and Michelle McCool.

The battle royal joins the following matches already announced for WWE Evolution:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title:

-Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match:

-Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT UK Women’s Title Match:

-Rhea Ripley (c) vs TBA

-Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs Lita and Trish Stratus

-The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic