Batista Returns At WWE 'Smackdown 1000' And Sets The Stage For Major Future Match

This week’s WWE Smackdown 1000 special was a star-studded event, boasting names such as Vickie Guerrero, Edge, Stephanie & Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, The Undertaker and more.

Also during the show, the highly anticipated reunion of Evolution took place, with Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Triple H and a returning Batista all appeared in the ring together. The reunion was not all smiles, however, as tension was riding high amongst all four members of the group.

Randy Orton, a current top heel on Smackdown, received a chorus of boos during his promo from the live crowd in Washington D.C., but when the hometown hero Batista took the mic, the fans were as pleased as ever to see The Animal back in a WWE ring.

Batista cut a promo speaking about his love for WWE and pro wrestling, and also discussed his Evolution brethren. However, things turned heated when The Animal reminded everyone in Washington that Triple H has defeated everyone in WWE except for him. This lead to a stand-off between Batista and The Game, which Ric Flair attempted to mediate.

Batista has made it very well known in past interviews that he wants to return to WWE, and not for a one-off appearance, but for one last run which would include working full-time for the company, making both television and live event appearances.

Furthermore, Batista has been very open about wanting to have one final feud in WWE with his Evolution partner Triple H that would culminate in a retirement match for The Animal at WrestleMania. With the events which transpired at WWE Smackdown 1000 this week, it is very possible that the stage has been set for the epic matchup to take place, however, it remains unknown when the bout might take place. Batista currently has several Hollywood film projects in the works, so it remains to be seen when he might be able to return to the company for a final run.