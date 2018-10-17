Best NFL Spread Picks - Week 7

A new era of supercharged NFL offenses continues to dominate the 2018 season. Last week’s primetime games featured back-to-back shootouts on Sunday and Monday night, including big wins by the Patriots and the Packers, who remain favorites for 2019 NFL futures, as per numbers sourced by CanadaSportsBetting.ca

The best week seven NFL spreads include underdogs like the Cardinals and the Texans, who have trended upwards over the past few weeks. Favorites primed to win big include the Chargers, Patriots, Eagles and Chiefs, who should be able to cover the spread with relative ease.

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals +2.5

A rare NFL matchup, the Broncos and the Cardinals have clashed four times since 2002. Arizona’s only won once against Denver in 10 meetings over 45 years. Neither the Broncos nor the Cardinals inspire much excitement in their fanbases. Arizona’s second last in the NFL at 13.7 PPG while and Denver’s the sixth worst offense with 20 PPG.

The Cardinals defense is slightly above average, while the Broncos defense has been a sieve, allowing 25.7 PPG.

Home advantage and decent defensive play from Arizona make them an attractive underdog, along with steady statistical improvements after a pair of disastrous games to open the season. Comparatively, the Broncos are in freefall along with QB Case Keenum. Keep an eye out for potential line movement to +3.0, which would greatly increase the value of betting on Arizona.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers -6.5

No team appears interested in winning the AFC South this season. The Titans lost to the Bills and were shutout against the Ravens after winning three in a row. Tennessee’s offensive line suffered a complete collapse, allowing Baltimore to sack Marcus Mariota 11 times for a total loss of 66 yards.

Los Angeles finds themselves entrenched in a battle for the AFC West and a wildcard spot, winning three in a row, including thrashings of the Raiders and Browns. Philip Rivers quietly orchestrates an impressive offense, spreading TD passes to nearly all his receivers. Melvin Gordon already has nine TDs and averages 124.2 rushing and receiving yards per game.

The Chargers have won nine of the last ten meetings with the Titans, including four victories of seven points or greater in the last five matchups. L.A. will one of the better ATS picks this week.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles -4.5

Philadelphia obviously isn’t the same squad which marched to an underdog Super Bowl victory last season, but they show signs of rounding into shape, especially on offense. Wentz stepped up with 3 TDs and 278 yards on 26 of 36 passing attempts, shredding the Giants in New York last week.

Despite a 3-2 record, Carolina shows signs of a fading defense which doesn’t perform well on the road. The Panthers rushing defense away from Carolina has been atrocious, while the secondary remains decidedly average wherever they play.

All signs suggest a breakout week for Wentz and the Eagles as Philly attempts to pull away in the NFC East. Philadelphia has won three of the last five meetings, including a five-point win over the Panthers in Carolina last season. Watch out for line movement to push this spread to 5.0 on behalf of the Eagles.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans +5.0

Only three teams have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, a stat which appeared to doom Houston at the beginning of the season. The Texans responded with three dramatic wins, including a pair of OT thrillers. Now they have the good fortune of a swooning Jaguars and Titans, reopening the Texans post season window.

Jacksonville decimated Houston the last two times they met, but the Jaguars enter week seven wounded on the heels of a pathetic 40-7 loss against the Cowboys in Dallas. Bortles plummeted to earth, tossing five interceptions and completing only 55.2% of his throws for a 59.5 passer rating in his last two starts.

Keep an eye out for the health of Fournette, Ramsey, Calais and other contributors. Jacksonville won’t beat the spread if these players can’t contribute at a high level while Bortles stumbles.

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

Patriots -3.0

During the Brady era, New England tends to treat September like the preseason, acclimating new talent to Belichick’s complex offensive and defensive schemes. Now that September passed, the Patriots machine roared into high gear against the Chiefs, handing Mahomes and Kansas City their first loss of the season.

Chicago stumbled after their week five bye, giving up 541 yards and 161 rushing yards in a loss to the Dolphins backup quarterback. Khalil Mack and the Bears defense will rebound, but the Patriots offensive won’t be stopped, while Chicago’s offense doesn’t match up well against New England.

Playing at Soldier Field isn’t easy, but the Patriots have won four in a row against the Bears during Brady’s reign. A field goal spread represents a very reasonable margin for a championship team over an emerging contender. This line may grow to -3.5 or greater during the run up to the match.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs -6.0

Kansas City hung 40 points on the Patriots defense in a thrilling Sunday night shootout, losing to a walk-off field goal from Stephen Gostkowski after yet another fourth quarter winning drive by Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes maintained his campaign for NFL MVP by outdueling Brady in a close loss.

Cincinnati is no pushover, but they’re nowhere near New England. The Bengals allow 26.3 PPG, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Dalton and Mixon lead a top-six offense, but the Chiefs score 6.8 more points per game compared to Cincy.

This game could turn into a blowout quickly if the Chiefs defense put up any resistance at home against the Bengals. Popular opinion of Mahomes and the Chiefs could push this spread to -6.5 and above, which makes an early investment worth considering.