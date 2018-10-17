Blake Griffin gets hilariously denied on dunk attempt by Jarrett Allen (Video)

Blake Griffin isn’t the same explosive player he once was when he first came into the league, and he no longer dominates the competition in the paint.

He’s a solid big man, who does a number of things well, but some of the NBA’s young, athletic guys can certainly shut him down.

Griffin still likes to try to produce highlight-reel plays when he gets the opportunity, though, but that strategy completely backfired during Wednesday’s game against the Nets. He elevated and tried to dunk on Jarrett Allen, but the second-year big man completely shut him down with a big block.

It isn't 2011. Blake Griffin learned the hard way.pic.twitter.com/2lu33RS5bE — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 17, 2018

Denied!