Boxing rumors: Floyd Mayweather plans to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be willing to put his 50-0 career record on the line — for the right price, of course.

Mayweather came out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor back in August 2017 — a bout he dominated, and probably could’ve ended early had he chose to. But he played the game for ratings, and eventually knocked The Notorious One out in the 10th round.

That caused him to go back into retirement, but he’s continued to train other fighters at his gym, and remains in great shape. There’ve been rumors about Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently defeated McGregor to retain the lightweight title, potentially fighting the GOAT. Nurmagomedov appears to want to follow McGregor’s lead, and he’s looking for that big payday.

And he made actually get it.

Mayweather was asked about the possibility of fighting Khabib, in an interview with TMZ Sports, and he seemed quite certain the bout will happen in the future.

“Oh we fighting,” Mayweather said. “I’m my own boss. I can’t say what’s going on on Khabib’s end, but on my end we can make it happen.”

It’s getting a bit ridiculous with Mayweather just retiring and unretiring, but it’s difficult to turn down a nine-figure payday. As for Khabib’s chances against the GOAT — good luck.