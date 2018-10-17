CeltKicks: Boston Celtics debut wild styles in season opener

The NBA really loosened the reigns on what players can wear on the floor. This is as good a time as any to bring back our old CeltKicks feature, which looks at the shoes the guys are wearing on the court.

Kyrie Irving in Kyrie 4 PE

Thin unnamed Kyrie 4 PE has a lot going on, including the all-seeing eye, a peace sign, and an eagle… which appears to be a nod to his Native American heritage. The gold swoosh pops. I’m a huge fan of gold along with the green and white. I’m a total sucker for that combination.

Jaylen Brown in Adidas TMac 3 All Stars

Jaylen spent part of the summer working out with Tracy McGrady. Wearing his All Star kicks to start the season feels like a nice shout out and thank you.

Jaylen Brown in NikeiD PG2 “Coloring Book”

As I posted yesterday, these shoes imagine what they’d look like if his 10 month old son colored them. Notice the heart and the “Deuce,” his nickname for his son, in the first picture. His son’s initials are also on the inside of the tongue.

Marcus Smart in Adidas Dame 4’s

Smart honored his late mother by adding the date down the back of his shoes.

Terry Rozier in Puma Clyde Court Disrupts

Terry Rozier is one of the massive influx of new Puma athletes taking to the court in the Clyde Court Disrupt. I’m a fan of Puma casual lifestyle shoes. I have some Clydes and Suedes. I’m not 100% sold on their basketball shoes but I’ve also seen worse.

Gordon Hayward in Anta GH Signatures

Hayward just left Nike for Anta (Nike had the right to match, but didn’t), and he debuted an as-yet unnamed signature shoe. We see an interlocked GH logo. This feels very similar to what Anta’s other big star, Klay Thompson, is wearing.

We’ll see where they go with these. White-on-white is the sneaker version of a craft brewer’s IPA. It’s kind of hard to screw it up. While I’m a fan of white-on-white in general, I’d like to see where they go creatively

All photos (unless otherwise noted): © Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports