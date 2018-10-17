Enemy Chatter: Joel Embiid admits Celtics/76ers is not a rivalry

We often wonder what opposing teams, their beat reporters and bloggers are saying about the Celtics. Here’s a look at some enemy chatter from Philadelphia.

The two youthful, talented squads are seen as rivals in the Eastern Conference, and there’s even talk of them reviving those pitched battles from decades ago. They’ll even be showcased in primetime on Christmas Day in Boston. Joel Embiid put an end to all that rivalry talk following Tuesday’s lopsided loss. “This is not a rivalry,” the All-Star center said. “I don’t know our record against them, but it’s pretty bad. They always kick our [butts]. So this is not a rivalry.”

Philly Inquirer

I love Joel Embiid. He’s talented, charismatic and funny. He also possesses a high basketball IQ, which is on display here in his admission that his 76ers are not in the same class as Boston.

I found some interesting reaction from Philly fans (on Liberty Ballers):

Embid’s numbers are empty, he got schooled by an old man, Hartford, and a bench player, Baynes, embarrassing. Embiid and Boston are not a good match. Baynes is strong enough to withstand his punishment, and Horford is savvy enough to avoid it.

Keep your head up, Joel. This Celtics are only going to dominate for another 12 years or so.