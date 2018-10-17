John Mara defends Odell Beckham Jr., plans to have one-on-one chat with him

Giants owner John Mara has made it clear that he’s not a fan of Odell Beckham Jr.’s antics, but the fact that the team hasn’t traded him speaks volumes about OBJ’s future.

Not only that, the team made Beckham the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a massive contract less than two months ago, so it’s highly unlikely that the team is just going to give up on him.

The Giants lack playmakers on offense, aside from Saquon Barkley, and it does appear that Beckham is in their future plans. But first, he needs to get his attitude in check. He had another sideline tantrum last Thursday, when he head-butted and punched a cooling fan during the game against the Eagles (watch here).

Mara stood by OBJ when asked about him recently, though, and he said he plans to have a one-on-one conversation with the much-maligned receiver.

“I will [talk to Beckham] at some point,” Mara said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “I’ve had a number of those conversations with him in the past, but at some point, I’ll probably sit down with him.”

He continued:

“Listen, I think he wants to win. He wants the same things that we want. He’s a work in progress, but I still believe in him.”

It will be interesting to see if Mara can keep OBJ in check. The Giants haven’t been able to do it up to this point.