Kevin Owens Provides Major Update On His Surgery Status And It Does Not Look Good

WWE Raw star Kevin Owens, who was recently written off TV as he is currently dealing with a knee injury, might not be back in a WWE ring anytime soon. Most recently, Owens was pulled from season two of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge and was replaced by Bobby Roode in the tournament.

As seen on Raw two weeks ago, the former WWE Universal Champion was brutally attacked by Bobby Lashley, with Lashley targeting the knee of Owens. Following the injury angle, we reported that Owens was set to have his knee examined to determine the extent of the injury and what type of surgery would be required.

Owens has since posted an update on Twitter noting that he successfully underwent double knee surgery this week, and Owens provided the photo below.

“They had a 2 for 1 sale going at the surgery store,” joked Owens on Twitter.

It is currently unknown how much time Owens will miss due to the surgery, but it could be an extended absence from the ring for KO, as Owens has chosen to undergo surgery on both of his knees as opposed to one.

Previous reports indicated that the exploratory surgery to determine the extent of Owens’ injuries will keep him out of the ring for the rest of the year, putting his earliest timetable for return at around January or February of next year.

However, with Owens undergoing surgery on both of his knees, it is very possible he could miss upwards of eight to nine months of action. If Owens does indeed miss over six months of action, he will miss WrestleMania 35 amongst other top WWE PPV events including the first-ever Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available, and when we have a clearer return timetable for Kevin Owens.