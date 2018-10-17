Lakers will reportedly pursue Kevin Durant in free agency

Heading into the 2018-19 season, there has been some growing chatter about Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant’s long-term future with the franchise.

Durant is currently on pace to head into free agency next summer where he will be one of the most sought out players on the open market. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the teams that will pursue the back-to-back NBA Finals MVP next July.

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will take a run at the back-to-back Finals MVP, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

There had been previously been talk that the Lakers could be in the running to take a run after Durant, especially with the team working their salary cap space to fit a max contract on the books. Los Angeles is expected to be active in free agency looking to acquire an elite talent in free agency with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, and Durant.

The Lakers could foreseeably be on each of those players in order to add them to the mix with their young core group of talent alongside LeBron James. Durant may be at the top of the list given that he is widely regarded as being the second best player in the league along with his strong bond with James that they have both developed over the years.

This is chatter could persist over the entire regular season as Durant’s pending free agency is an imminent situation. There could be much more on this front with more details emerging on what he may do once he hits the open market. In the meantime, Durant’s focus should be centered on helping lead the Warriors to win a third straight NBA title.