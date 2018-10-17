Look: Lonzo Ball unveils sick, brand-new Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneaker for 2019

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball showed off his new toy on Wednesday, and you’re going to want to check out these new sneakers, because they’re sick.

Ball had a lot of success when Big Baller Brand released the first installment of his signature “ZO2” shoe, but they had a fairly simple look, which made sense. The ones that are set to drop in 2019 are quite the opposite, as they’re extremely flashy and colorful.

Without further ado, check out Ball’s second signature sneaker, the BBB.ZO2.2019.

Whether or not the shoe will help fix Ball’s shooting motion remains to be seen. They do look nice, though.