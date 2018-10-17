NFL Viewing Picks for Week 7: 10/18 — 22, 2018

All Times Eastern

Byes: Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle

Thursday, October 18

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

8:20 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)

Sunday, October 21

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend live from New York, NY — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

The NFL Today — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel 704, noon

Red Zone — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m.

NFL International Series, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers — CBS (Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins)

1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles — Kenny Albert/Charles Davis

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sam Rosen/Ronde Barber//Shane Bacon

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake

4:05 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon/Steve Tasker

8:20 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya

Monday, October 22

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes/ESPN2)