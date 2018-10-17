Red Sox-Astros ALCS Game 4: Watch live stream online, preview and prediction

The Red Sox rebounded from a tough home loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series in a big way on Tuesday night, jumping out to an early lead against the Astros, and eventually blowing the doors off the contest at Minute Maid Park in Game 3.

Jackie Bradley Jr. continued to be the Astros’ worst nightmare, as he delivered a three-run double in Game 2, and a grand slam in the eighth inning of Game 3. He’s a big reason why the Sox have a 2-1 lead in the series, and have stolen all the momentum back from the defending world champions.

But Wednesday is a new day, with a clean slate, and the Astros have the chance to even the series up at two games apiece. It will be up to Charlie Morton to help get that done.

Morton hasn’t pitched in the playoffs this season, so it will be interesting to see how he fares on (extremely) extended rest. He is coming off the best regular-season campaign of his career, with a 15-3 record, and a 3.13 ERA. As for Rick Porcello, he’s always been up and down, and you never really know what version of him you’ll get. He had a 2.31 ERA in April, but a 5.74 ERA in July. And now, in the playoffs, he’s given up only one earned run in 6 2/3 innings over three appearances (one start).

The Red Sox bullpen has been solid this series, but the Astros hitters have seen more of them, and we believe Wednesday night will be the time when they blow a lead in the later innings. That “Astros magic” we know all too well will be seen at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night, in what figures to be a fantastic game, so make sure to tune in and enjoy it.

Red Sox-Astros ALCS Game 4 Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Wednesday, October 17

Time: 8:39 p.m. EST/1:39 a.m. BST (Thursday, Oct. 18)

Live Stream to Watch Online:

TV Info: FOX Sports 1 (U.S.), BT Sport 1 (U.K.)

Prediction: Astros 5, Red Sox 4