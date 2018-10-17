Social Media Reacts To Vince McMahon And TruthTV Segment On WWE 'SmackDown 1000'

This week’s historic WWE Smackdown 1000 special kicked off with the new, unlikely pairing of R-Truth and Carmella hosting an episode of Truth TV featuring special guest Stephanie McMahon.

It did not take long for the segment, which was filled with dance breaks, to devolve into Stephanie McMahon praising herself as the original General Manager of the Blue Brand.

The segment also featured special appearances by current Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon, and an eventual appearance by Shane and Stephanie’s father, Vince McMahon.

The social media world has since reacted to the Truth TV segment this week, and you can check out some of the comments below.

Vince with the 7 second dance break!!! #truthtv #sd1000 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 17, 2018

This was such an amazing moment! Wow, I’m still in shock that happened. Shane is money and I am also money. It was just perfect! 💋💃🏽🤑 #SDLive #TruthTV pic.twitter.com/2KusHkAkOR — Carmella. (@SovereignMella) October 17, 2018

Before the segment was able to turn into sibling rivalry between Shane and Stephanie McMahon, Shane thanked the fans in attendance in Washington for supporting Smackdown throughout the years. Shane then welcomed Stephanie to the “A” show, a claim with which Stephanie took exception, labelling her brand, Monday Night Raw, as the true “A” show and flagship show in WWE.

Vince McMahon’s music finally hit and the WWE Chairman and CEO made his long-awaited return to Smackdown Live to silence his waring children.

LOVE the rub R Truth got in the opening segment last night. #TruthTV is truly one of the most over things going today.#SD1000 pic.twitter.com/2p8ZO1IBgM — TWC (@TheWrestlingCov) October 17, 2018

Once Vince hit the ring, he reminded Shane and Stephanie that the fans in attendance do not want to see the respective Commissioners bicker, but instead want to be entertained. After Stephanie McMahon took a shot at her father’s age by telling the WWE Universe that Vince was wearing his hearing aid in the ring, Vince put an end to the segment by calling for one final dance break featuring himself, Truth and Carmella.

The segment concluded with WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan hitting the ring for their big tag team match against The Usos. As noted, Bryan will be challenging Styles for the WWE Title at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV taking place on November 2nd in Saudi Arabia.