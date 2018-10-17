Watch: Christian Yelich makes great running catch, flips over railing

Brewers star Christian Yelich is the prototypical MVP candidate, as he truly can do it all.

Yelich has already proven that he can hit, as he hit .326, crushed 36 home runs and had 110 RBIs this season. He even came close to winning the Triple Crown, something that hasn’t happened since Miguel Cabrera did so in 2012.

He can also get it done with his glove as well, which he displayed in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers. The Brewers showed no signs of letting up in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, and Yelich came up with a big defensive play late in the contest.

It happened with two out, and Justin Turner at the plate. Austin Barnes was on first base, and Turner hit a fly ball toward the right-field line. Yelich tracked it perfectly, and came up with the catch. His momentum carried him toward the stands, though, and he flipped over the railing. Still, even that couldn’t prevent him from keeping the ball in his glove.

hdsportsclips: Yelich great 3rd out catch falling over the wall Fox Sports 1 MLB Playoff: Game 4: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers https://t.co/wQNr6uA0ON pic.twitter.com/jKLvhJHTJX — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 17, 2018

Is there anything Yelich can’t do? There doesn’t appear to be a weakness in his game.