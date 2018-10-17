Watch: Cody Bellinger robs Lorenzo Cain with amazing diving catch

Cody Bellinger has been struggling at the plate this postseason, but he made a stellar defensive play that may have saved the Dodgers’ season on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers were essentially in a must-win spot in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, and every pitch was extremely important, as the contest was tied at 1 after nine innings of play.

Lorenzo Cain led off to start the 10th inning, and he hit a ball that appeared to be headed for the gap. Bellinger had other plans, though. He took off running, dived and reached out to make a sensational grab — sliding across the Dodger Stadium grass to top off the amazing play.

Sliding into your DMs… pic.twitter.com/cTT12laC9Q — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 17, 2018

The speedy Cain likely would’ve had a double — even with Chris Taylor backing up Bellinger — had that amazing catch not been made. As for the Dodgers, they went on to survive that inning without giving up a run.