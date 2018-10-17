Watch: Luka Doncic dishes sweet behind-the-back dime to teammate

Mavericks rookie guard Luka Doncic produced a highlight-reel play in his first career NBA regular season game on Wednesday night.

Doncic showed flashes of why he was the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft in the game against the Suns, and his second career assist was a thing of beauty.

The 19-year-old rookie phenom worked the pick-and-roll to perfection, as he used a screen from DeAndre Jordan, then threw a sick behind-the-back bounce pass to the Mavs big man. Jordan then finished off the play with an easy dunk, as the Suns defense had converged on Doncic.

We expect plenty more entertaining plays such as that one during Doncic’s career.