Watch: Mavs fail miserably on hilariously awful inbounds play

The Mavs’ 2018-19 regular-season campaign began on Wednesday night, but it’s clear that some of their set plays could use some work.

Their season-opener against the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena saw them fall behind by double digits after just one quarter of play, and what happened at the end of that particular stanza is certainly worth watching — especially if in need of a laugh.

The Mavericks were preparing to inbound the ball from just inside midcourt, but the team only had 0.2 seconds remaining to work with, as the quarter was coming to an end. Rather than looking for a quick catch-and-shoot, Wesley Matthews just heaved the ball toward the basket on a lob attempt. The problem was that the ball sailed well high — and it actually drilled the top of the shot clock. Matthews’ teammates could’ve been on stilts and still wouldn’t have been able to tip the ball in.

What on earth pic.twitter.com/tGXSmuIzyE — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 18, 2018

That was one of the worst attempts to inbound a basketball that you’ll ever see during a game.