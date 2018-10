Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Inside the Game — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Tennessee — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Lehigh vs. Bucknell — Stadium, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Senior Championship, French Lick Resort, French Lick, IN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

European Tour

Andalucia Valerrama Masters, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Championship Series

Game 5, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1, 5:05 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 8 p.m.

American League Championship Series

Game 4, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros — TBS, 8:39 p.m.

The Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 8 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, midnight

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, midnight

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 34

D.C. United vs. Toronto — NewsChannel 8/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Seattle — WRDQ/KZJO, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Sporting KC — TSN1/TSN2/Fox Sports Kansas City, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York — MSG/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Fox Sports Ohio/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — ESPN/Fox Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports North/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix — ESPN/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — Altitude/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: 2018 Week 6 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

New York Rangers at Washington — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal — Sportsnet One/RDS/Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Boston at Calgary — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Anaheim — MSG Plus/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Olympics

2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Day 11 — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Copa do Brazil

Final: Leg 1, Arena Corinthians, Sâo Paulo, SP, Brazil

Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:35 p.m.

Women’s

CONCACAF Women’s Championship

3rd Place Game, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Panama vs. Jamaica — FS2, 5 p.m.

Final, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Canada vs. United States — FS2, 8 p.m.

Canada vs. United States — FS1, 8:15 p.m. (joined in progress)

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Being Believed: A Conversation With Sister Survivors — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Stockholm Open, Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden/Kremlin Cup, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.