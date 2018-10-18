Advanced Laser IPL Machines – Changing the Face of the Beauty Care Industry

Giant strides have been made the world over in the beauty care sector, and huge amounts are invested annually in research and innovations. Treatments that even a decade back required complicated surgical and invasive procedures are today done in under an hour with patients resuming normal routine almost immediately. One of the main reasons for this transformation is the invention of beauty care machines that make use of the latest laser and IPL based technologies. Treatments times have been dramatically reduced, recuperation periods have been almost eliminated and most importantly, sessions are quite affordable and within reach of the general populace.

Procedures on Laser IPL Machines

Permanent Hair Removal – Laser and IPL light beams are targeted at the skin. These enter the top layer of the skin and are attracted to the pigment melanin at the root of the hair. The hair follicles are burnt out and permanently destroyed. However, a number of sessions are required for complete and permanent hair removal. It is because laser works best on growing hair only and hence repeated treatments are needed that spans the full hair growth cycle of that area. Treatment times are fast, and a facial process can be completed in less than 30 minutes.

Skin Rejuvenation Treatments – Removal of fine lines and wrinkles, acne spots and birthmarks, coffee spots, hyper-pigmentation and vascular and pigmented lesions can be easily done on these devices. Streams of light are directed at the area under treatment and these reach below the surface of the skin to the epidermis. The procedure boosts production of collagen which is the primary agent for ensuring a young and fresh looking skin texture. Old and aged skin cells are removed, and the facial skin regains its plump look thereby eliminating fine lines and freckles.

Tattoo Removal – Tattoo removal in the past required surgical and invasive treatments. Not so now. Light beams vibrating at nanoseconds are directed at the tattoo from a handset attached to the laser machine. These enter the top layer of the skin and breaks up the tattoo ink into minute fragments which are then disposed of by the body’s natural processes. It requires a number of sessions for the tattoo to get eliminated. The duration of the whole procedure depends on the colour and density and design of the tattoo. Blacks are the easiest to remove and greens and blues the most difficult. However, tattoo removal is a complex process and best carried out on top of the line Universal IPL devices . These laser machines are imported and distributed by Universal IPL in Australia. Low-quality equipment is not safe and can lead to burns and other issues.

Microdermabrasion – This treatment effectively deals with sun damage, fine lines and wrinkles, acne scarring and other skin conditions. An applicator with an abrasive surface is used to gently sand away dead aged cells from the surface of the skin on the face leading to a rejuvenated and healthy look.

These are some of the trending treatments on laser IPL machines.