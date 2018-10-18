Alex Bregman, Andrew Benintendi have epic staredown before Game 5

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi made a series-changing play when he absolutely robbed Alex Bregman with a diving catch to record the final out in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

The bases were loaded at the time, with two out, and the Red Sox clinging to a two-run lead. Bregman hit a ball in Benintendi’s direction, but rather than try to play it on a hop and attempt to throw a runner out at home, he went for it all. He dived and made a fantastic catch, which was brave, as had he missed the ball, all three Astros runners would’ve scored for a walk-off victory.

And Bregman hasn’t forgotten about it, either. Check the funny — but still epic — staredown the two had before Game 5.