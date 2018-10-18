Bearcats BlogCast: Take Flight

Welcome to this episode of the Bearcats BlogCast, the only podcast about the Cincinnati Bearcats that dares call itself a BlogCast. I’m joined by the b-b-b-b-b-boys Chris Bains and Matt Opper once again. I personally think that the 3 man pods are a ton of fun and hopefully that goes the same for you.

The three of us dive straight into previewing the Bearcats interesting game against Temple. I say interesting here because I think I said interesting 10 times, but I really think it’s interesting. It is too hard to pull up a thesaurus during the recording of the episode. Okay, it is not but I didn’t do it, get off my case, dad.

We give our standard preview keys, such as what is Temple all about, what does UC need to do to score, what can they do to pull of a big road win, what it will be like taking on a team with a winning record, what Luke Fickell might have in the bag, and so much more.

From there, we dash through the AAC, focusing on why USF is weird, why Memphis is looking at .500, Mackenzie Milton and then we turn an eye to this week, where the Florida schools play some really bad teams.

We close the podcast by talking hoops. The AAC coaches poll and all conference teams were recently released. Boy, do we have some questions about this. This is going to be a wild, wild season of AAC basketball.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter.