Boban Marjanovic has funny reason for why he broke rim with dunk

Clippers center Boban Marjanovic looks like a giant when compared to other NBA big men, which shows just how large he is.

Marjanovic stands seven-foot-three, but boasts a seven-foot-ten wingspan. That incredible reach allows him to dunk the basketball without really even jumping.

He’s a force to be reckoned with in the paint, and it’s best to just try to play him physical, as he occupies a lot of space even by just standing idle.

Marjanovic had social media going nuts during Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets when he broke the rim with a monster dunk (watch here). He was asked about it by reporters on Thursday, and he offered a funny explanation as to why it happened.

“Too much weight room,” Marjanovic said with a smile. “Lifting too much weights. Show that power some.”

He’s not wrong, as rims aren’t really built to withstand that level of force. Marjanovic slammed that ball home with authority.

