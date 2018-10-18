Eagles banged up but ready to play

No team in the league is at full strength going into Week 7, but the Eagles (3-3) are currently a little more gimpy than their opponent, the Carolina Panthers (3-2).
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Johnson has been battling an ankle injury that left him questionable for last Thursday’s game against the Giants. Johnson gutted it out and played 82 percent of the offensive snaps in the win.
Fellow tackle Jason Peters was a full participant with a biceps injury after being limited on Wednesday.
Cornerback Jalen Mills was added to the report as a limited participant Thursday with a hamstring injury.
Six Eagles did not practice: linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep), cornerback Rasul Douglas (not injury-related), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring).
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) was limited, while defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) were full participants.
Meanwhile in Charlotte, only one Panther (LB Andre Smith) did not practice on Thursday.
Here’s Carolina’s updated injury report:
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|DE Julius Peppers
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|DE Mario Addison
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|S Mike Adams
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|LB Ben Jacobs
|Not injury related
|DNP
|FP
|DT Kyle Love
|Shoulder
|DNP
|FP
|LB Andre Smith
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|CB Donte Jackson
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|TE Greg Olsen
|Foot
|LP
|LP
Apparently, Greg Olsen’s being a limited participant is the new normal for the veteran tight end. That means the only real concern here is Donte Jackson’s groin, but he should be able to play come Sunday.
So projecting the depth charts for Sunday’s 1:00 PM EST match, we get—
EAGLES
Offense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|SE
|Alshon Jeffery
|Shelton Gibson
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Jordan Mailata
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Stefen Wisniewski
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Stefen Wisniewski
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Chance Warmack
|Matt Pryor
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Dallas Goedert
|Joshua Perkins
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|DeAndre Carter
|FL
|Jordan Matthews
|Kamar Aiken
|RB
|Darren Sproles
|Corey Clement
|Wendell Smallwood
|Josh Adams
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nick Foles
|Nate Sudfeld
Defense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|RDE
|Derek Barnett
|Michael Bennett
|RDT
|Haloti Ngata
|LDT
|Fletcher Cox
|Treyvon Hester
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Chris Long
|Josh Sweat
|LOLB
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LaRoy Reynolds
|MLB
|Jordan Hicks
|Nathan Gerry
|ROLB
|Nigel Bradham
|Nathan Gerry
|D.J. Alexander
|LCB
|Jalen Mills
|Sidney Jones
|RCB
|Ronald Darby
|Rasul Douglas
|FS
|Avonte Maddox
|Corey Graham
|Tre Sullivan
|SS
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Deiondre’ Hall
Not sure if we put Dexter McDougle in there at third CB yet or not…He was signed off the street just a few days ago so he may not be activated on Sunday.
Now for the Panthers:
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|LWR
|Devin Funchess
|Jarius Wright
|Damiere Byrd
|LT
|Chris Clark
|Marshall Newhouse
|LG
|Greg Van Roten
|Amini Silatolu
|Brendan Mahon
|C
|Ryan Kalil
|Tyler Larsen
|RG
|Trai Turner
|Amini Silatolu
|RT
|Taylor Moton
|Marshall Newhouse
|TE
|Greg Olsen
|Chris Manhertz
|Ian Thomas
|RWR
|Torrey Smith
|DJ Moore
|Curtis Samuel
|QB
|Cam Newton
|Taylor Heinicke
|FB
|Alex Armah
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|C.J. Anderson
|Cameron Artis-Payne
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|RDE
|Mario Addison
|Efe Obada
|Marquis Haynes
|RDT
|Kawann Short
|Kyle Love
|LDT
|Dontari Poe
|Vernon Butler
|LDE
|Julius Peppers
|Wes Horton
|Bryan Cox Jr.
|SLB
|Shaq Thompson
|Jermaine Carter
|Andre Smith
|MLB
|Luke Kuechly
|David Mayo
|WLB
|Thomas Davis
|David Mayo
|Ben Jacobs
|LCB
|James Bradberry
|Captain Munnerlyn
|RCB
|Donte Jackson
|Corn Elder
|Josh Hawkins
|SS
|Eric Reid
|Colin Jones
|FS
|Mike Adams
|Rashaan Gaulden
My bat-senses (wombat, that is) tell me this game is gonna be a war, with no prisoners taken!
