Eagles banged up but ready to play

No team in the league is at full strength going into Week 7, but the Eagles (3-3) are currently a little more gimpy than their opponent, the Carolina Panthers (3-2).

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Johnson has been battling an ankle injury that left him questionable for last Thursday’s game against the Giants. Johnson gutted it out and played 82 percent of the offensive snaps in the win.

Fellow tackle Jason Peters was a full participant with a biceps injury after being limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was added to the report as a limited participant Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Six Eagles did not practice: linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep), cornerback Rasul Douglas (not injury-related), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring).

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) was limited, while defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) were full participants.

Meanwhile in Charlotte, only one Panther (LB Andre Smith) did not practice on Thursday.

Here’s Carolina’s updated injury report:

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
DE Julius Peppers Rest DNP FP
DE Mario Addison Rest DNP FP
S Mike Adams Rest DNP FP
LB Ben Jacobs Not injury related DNP FP
DT Kyle Love Shoulder DNP FP
LB Andre Smith Hamstring DNP DNP
CB Donte Jackson Groin LP LP
TE Greg Olsen Foot LP LP

Apparently, Greg Olsen’s being a limited participant is the new normal for the veteran tight end. That means the only real concern here is Donte Jackson’s groin, but he should be able to play come Sunday.

So projecting the depth charts for Sunday’s 1:00 PM EST match, we get—

EAGLES

Offense

Offense
Position First Second Third Other
SE Alshon Jeffery Shelton Gibson
LT Jason Peters Halapoulivaati Vaitai Jordan Mailata
LG Isaac Seumalo Stefen Wisniewski
C Jason Kelce Stefen Wisniewski
RG Brandon Brooks Chance Warmack Matt Pryor
RT Lane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai
TE Zach Ertz Dallas Goedert Joshua Perkins
WR Nelson Agholor DeAndre Carter
FL Jordan Matthews Kamar Aiken
RB Darren Sproles Corey Clement Wendell Smallwood Josh Adams
QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld

Defense

Defense
Position First Second Third Other
RDE Derek Barnett Michael Bennett
RDT Haloti Ngata
LDT Fletcher Cox Treyvon Hester
LDE Brandon Graham Chris Long Josh Sweat
LOLB Kamu Grugier-Hill LaRoy Reynolds
MLB Jordan Hicks Nathan Gerry
ROLB Nigel Bradham Nathan Gerry D.J. Alexander
LCB Jalen Mills Sidney Jones
RCB Ronald Darby Rasul Douglas
FS Avonte Maddox Corey Graham Tre Sullivan
SS Malcolm Jenkins Deiondre’ Hall

Not sure if we put Dexter McDougle in there at third CB yet or not…He was signed off the street just a few days ago so he may not be activated on Sunday.

Now for the Panthers:

Offense

Offense
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
LWR Devin Funchess Jarius Wright Damiere Byrd
LT Chris Clark Marshall Newhouse
LG Greg Van Roten Amini Silatolu Brendan Mahon
C Ryan Kalil Tyler Larsen
RG Trai Turner Amini Silatolu
RT Taylor Moton Marshall Newhouse
TE Greg Olsen Chris Manhertz Ian Thomas
RWR Torrey Smith DJ Moore Curtis Samuel
QB Cam Newton Taylor Heinicke
FB Alex Armah
RB Christian McCaffrey C.J. Anderson Cameron Artis-Payne

Defense

Defense
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
RDE Mario Addison Efe Obada Marquis Haynes
RDT Kawann Short Kyle Love
LDT Dontari Poe Vernon Butler
LDE Julius Peppers Wes Horton Bryan Cox Jr.
SLB Shaq Thompson Jermaine Carter Andre Smith
MLB Luke Kuechly David Mayo
WLB Thomas Davis David Mayo Ben Jacobs
LCB James Bradberry Captain Munnerlyn
RCB Donte Jackson Corn Elder Josh Hawkins
SS Eric Reid Colin Jones
FS Mike Adams Rashaan Gaulden

My bat-senses (wombat, that is) tell me this game is gonna be a war, with no prisoners taken!

