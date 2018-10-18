Eagles banged up but ready to play

No team in the league is at full strength going into Week 7, but the Eagles (3-3) are currently a little more gimpy than their opponent, the Carolina Panthers (3-2).

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Johnson has been battling an ankle injury that left him questionable for last Thursday’s game against the Giants. Johnson gutted it out and played 82 percent of the offensive snaps in the win.

Fellow tackle Jason Peters was a full participant with a biceps injury after being limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was added to the report as a limited participant Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Six Eagles did not practice: linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep), cornerback Rasul Douglas (not injury-related), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring).

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) was limited, while defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) were full participants.

Meanwhile in Charlotte, only one Panther (LB Andre Smith) did not practice on Thursday.

Here’s Carolina’s updated injury report:

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status DE Julius Peppers Rest DNP FP DE Mario Addison Rest DNP FP S Mike Adams Rest DNP FP LB Ben Jacobs Not injury related DNP FP DT Kyle Love Shoulder DNP FP LB Andre Smith Hamstring DNP DNP CB Donte Jackson Groin LP LP TE Greg Olsen Foot LP LP

Apparently, Greg Olsen’s being a limited participant is the new normal for the veteran tight end. That means the only real concern here is Donte Jackson’s groin, but he should be able to play come Sunday.

So projecting the depth charts for Sunday’s 1:00 PM EST match, we get—

EAGLES