EXCLUSIVE: Huge Update On How Long The Shield Will Remain A Faction In The WWE

Over the past few weeks, The Shield faction of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins, have been experiencing some friction within the Brotherhood. Different from their strong cohesiveness before the shocking turn of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose has consistently teased possibly leaving the group to pursue his own singles championship, since Reigns is the Universal Champion and Rollins is the Intercontinental Champion.

While every week it appears that the Lunatic Fringe could walk away from his Shield brethren, he makes the decision to stay with them, despite apparent dissatisfaction with his state in the group. Although it appears that Ambrose could be leaving the group soon, new information was released that revealed a much different path.

According to a report sent to The Floor Seat from SmackDown 1000, WWE is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. right before WrestleMania 35. This event will be a Raw show, and the advertised main event features The Shield. As a result, The Shield will apparently be a unit for the next nearly six months.

Since The Shield is booked to be a feature on the April 1, 2019 episode of Raw, a few possible scenarios could take place over the next six months. If Ambrose does break away from the group, he could feud with Rollins over the Intercontinental Championship, but the two could reconcile and reunite with Reigns to defeat a foe, such as what they are doing in their current feud against Braun Strowman, Drew McIntrye, and Dolph Ziggler.

The topic of whether Reigns and Rollins will still have their respective championships also raises questions. If The Shield will still operate as a unit on the go-home show of Raw before WrestleMania, this seemingly does not indicate that there will be a feud between any of the three against each other for WrestleMania.

Regardless of what WWE decides to do with the members of The Shield leading up to WrestleMania, it does spark interest to see how their friction will play out over the next six months before their scheduled match as a unit right before the biggest event of the year.