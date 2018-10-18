How Do You Get Involved In Esports Tournaments?

Gaming was considered a waste of time in the not too distant past. It was something that people did to pass time on weekends when there was little to nothing else to do. Today, that entire perspective has changed thanks to esports. It is now possible to earn notoriety and money by playing games at a professional level. It is actually even possible to have a long-term career in esports.

Generation Z i.e. those born between 1995 and 2010 are primed to take on esports by storm at the college level before going professional. For this generation, gaming is a natural fit since they love interacting with technology from social media to connecting and competing with player from all around the world. Younger players are also developing lifelong skills that will prove highly beneficial in the future, such as teamwork, time management, strategic thinking, and confidence boosting.

If you are the parent of a young gamer, try not to get upset at the number of hours that your child or children are logging. A better idea would be to try to see whether there’s any prospective value. Your attitude as a parent can help your child or children have a successful career in esports in the future. However, it is still important to have some perspective and background on esports, which is the focus of this article.

How Can You Get into Esports and Esports Tournaments?

It is first important to be clear on something. Esports, much like other sports leagues has 2 types of careers: players and the people that are part of the infrastructure that helps to support them. Besides the career of a professional gamer, there are other career opportunities in esports including: agents, event managers, streamers, sponsors, social media managers, organization owners, referees, sales and marketing specialists, journalists, coaches, among others.

The focus of this article, however, is on the career of a professional gamer. Below you will find strategies that can help you get into esports and esports tournaments. So, whether you are a teenager, young adult, or the parent of a child that’s interested in esports, you will find the information provided here useful in helping you move in the right direction.

Focus on Just a Single Game

It is important to find out the types of games that you like most and select the one that you are most confident playing. Some of the most popular game types are real time strategies (RTS) such as StarCraft, first person shooter (FPS), fighting games, card games, and multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBA) such as DOTA.

Settle on One Gaming Platform

Once you have chosen your preferred game, you need to find the best gaming platforms for you. The gaming platform can be PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. It is worth remembering that if you choose a platform other than PC, you should be ready for investments. Still, even your PC might require a more powerful processor than the one you currently have to handle graphics processing.

Invest in the Right Equipment

Investing in the right equipment could mean the difference between winning and losing a tournament. If you have outdated equipment or your equipment is not up to the required standard, it may affect your chances of winning. A standard gaming PC may cost up to several thousand dollars, so ensure that you save up some money to spend it on the right equipment.

Study Popular Esports Tactics and Techniques

You can do this by watching video tutorials or live streams online to learn from seasoned players. YouTube and Twitch.tv are popular ways to do this when getting started since you will find current players and influencers on both of the platforms that can help you improve your skills and it can help you find other players that are interested in the games you love too.

Select Your Team

If you want to have a shot at competitive gaming after building your knowledge and experience on esports, you will have to choose the right team. You can find clubs willing to offer you free equipment and other freebies, but you will still have to pay for your living expenses. If you have chosen a team game, choose a team that you easily get along with since you will be spending a lot of time with them.

Practice

You should be prepared since you will need hours of practice to achieve the skill level needed for a career in esports. Nothing should get in the way of you and your practice. During your training sessions, you need to list the things that you should improve on, such as your speed, reaction time, game knowledge, and how team members play the game. It is also advisable to practice with players with a higher skill level.

Increase Your Online Presence

If you want to realize your dream of becoming a professional gamer, you need to start building your online reputation to start working with other players. You can do this by creating video tutorials of the games you love or writing for industry blogs or simply being active on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and other social media platforms.

Follow Esports Websites

You should also bookmark several esports websites. With a lot happening with regards to news and competitions, it can be hard for you to keep up with the rapid development of esports all over the world. So, find websites that keep you updated on the news and events happening throughout your country and the world at large.

Enter Tournaments

If you want to get some practical experience, you need to enter local tournaments. You might lose many times, but competitions are an excellent way to prepare yourself mentally for the big tournament both in your country and international tournaments too.

Esports is a very competitive industry, so if you really wish to make a living in the world of gaming, you must put in the effort, time, and money required. It might be hard, but it is definitely not impossible if you are willing to work for it. Follow the tips provided here for the highest chances of being successful in esports tournaments.