Kate Upton blasts MLB over Jose Altuve's controversial home run ruling

A controversial ruling took away a potential home run from Jose Altuve in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night, and Justin Verlander’s wife, Kate Upton, was not happy about it.

The play in question happened in the bottom of the first inning, when Altuve crushed a pitch to right field. The ball was headed for the stands, but Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts tracked it well, and reached out with his glove in an attempt to make the catch. An Astros fan pushed his glove away at the last second, though, preventing him from doing so. “Fan interference” was the ruling, and Altuve was called out.

Mookie Betts just a robbed José Altuve’s home run by NOT catching it. #Astros⁠ ⁠#RedSox⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/PMnTmutyuw — Andersen Pickard (@andersenreports) October 18, 2018

It was a tough call, and arguments could be made for both sides. There was no way to know if Betts was going to make the catch for sure, but it did appear that he was going to. He was in position to do so, although there are no guarantees. It was a tough break for the Astros, and Upton sounded off about it on Twitter.

So if a player is IN the stands fans are suppose to move over? If those are the rules MLB shouldn’t let fans sit there. They didn’t reach over the fence. @MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

Totally agree!! MLB wants a LA-Bos World Series for ratings. As usual, Show-Stros not good enough in their eyes. — Kyle (@purplehayes_27) October 18, 2018

Upton then voiced her opinion about her opinion being minimized by others because she’s a female.

I feel the need to acknowledge & address the amount of people who have called me “princess”, “honey” or a terrible “girl” sports fan. Just because I have an opinion on the call doesn’t give you the right to be degrading & disrespectful because I’m a woman. — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

We completely understand where Upton is coming from, and her gender makes no difference to us. But we do believe that, by rule, the correct call was made, even though it was a tough pill to swallow.

The reality is this: The Astros fan was out of line, and should not have injected himself into the game.