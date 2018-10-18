Look: Khalil Mack dating famous TV star Angela Simmons

Bears defensive end Khalil Mack became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history just a few months ago, and now he’s cashing in off the field as well.

It has been rumored that Mack has been dating TV star/fashion designer Angela Simmons — the daughter of Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons.

The rumors first began last month, when an eyewitness claims to have seen the two kissing at a mall.

Not only that, Sports Gossip recently obtained a photo showing Simmons wearing Mack’s jersey. The popular website reported that she attended last Sunday’s Bears-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium, and watched the action with Mack’s family in a private suite.

Mack stays winning.