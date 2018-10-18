Look: Khalil Mack dating famous TV star Angela Simmons

Bears defensive end Khalil Mack became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history just a few months ago, and now he’s cashing in off the field as well.
It has been rumored that Mack has been dating TV star/fashion designer Angela Simmons — the daughter of Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons.
The rumors first began last month, when an eyewitness claims to have seen the two kissing at a mall.
View this post on Instagram
#RoommateTalk: Posts Are 100% user submitted & we cannot confirm with 100 percent certainty the validity of these stories. Sip wisely! 👀👀☕️ __________________________________ Dear Shaderoom, So catch this tea, I’mma just keep it real I decided not to go to work today and treat myself, okay! But anyway, so I head over to Neiman Marcus in Chicago and I see this couple lookin’ all boo’d up, giggling and smiling. _________________________________ At first glance I didn’t pay them much mind but when sis started laughing I realized it was Angela Simmons! So you know I had to be nosey and see who that man was she was giggling with and I’m not going to lie I didn’t know who he was, until some other people in the store said it was NFL player Khalil Mack that plays for the Chicago Bears. _______________________________ Anyway, I went on about my business but I snapped a pic for y’all! Looks like Angela snagged herself a baller! Signed, Don’t Tag Me, My Boss Follows Y’all
Not only that, Sports Gossip recently obtained a photo showing Simmons wearing Mack’s jersey. The popular website reported that she attended last Sunday’s Bears-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium, and watched the action with Mack’s family in a private suite.
Interested in more photos of Angela? Check out a few more, via her Instagram.
Mack stays winning.
Comments