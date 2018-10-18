Knicks fan drains half-court shot, wins $10K (Video)

The Knicks may not win many games this season, but that won’t necessarily prevent fans at Madison Square Garden from being entertained during matchups.

And, lucky for them, the Knicks squared off against the Hawks in their season-opener at MSG on Wednesday night. Atlanta is undergoing a full rebuild, and projects to be worse than New York — especially on the defensive end. Sure enough, the Knicks won the game, 126-107.

But it took the Knicks awhile to get going offensively, as they missed their first nine field goals in the game. One particular fan actually made a shot before they did during a stoppage in play. The Knicks fan had the opportunity to win $10,000 if he were to sink a half-court shot, and he absolutely drained it. Not only that, he went nuts celebrating on the court with his buddies afterward, which was fun to watch.

This fan hit a half court shot for $10k before the Knicks made their 1st FG 😂 pic.twitter.com/RBwtDzQGY7 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 18, 2018

We’re not sure if the fan called glass or not, but he made the big shot, and now he’ll be $10,000 richer.