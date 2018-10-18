Markelle Fultz gets standing ovation for making simple jump shot (Video)

It’s no secret that 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz has been hesitant to shoot the basketball.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, for whatever reason, has shown the tendency to pass up open looks during games. It’s possible that the pressure from fans has been affecting him, or maybe he just doesn’t feel confident about his shooting ability.

Sixers fans at Wells Fargo Center did whatever they could to implore Fultz to shoot during Thursday’s home-opener against the Bulls. They actually yelled “shoot” when he received the ball a number of times.

Probably not a good way for Markelle Fultz to get his confidence going is for 19,000 fans to scream “shoot” every time he touches it. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 19, 2018

Fultz took their advice, and he attempted six shots during the first half. He only made one of them, but that particular jump shot he hit resulted in fans erupting in cheer. Check out the standing ovation Fultz got after draining this routine jumper from just behind the free-throw line.

Philly fans hyping up Markelle Fultz and give him a standing ovation for hitting a jumper pic.twitter.com/apgS742uxx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 19, 2018

It’s funny that the Bulls were actually baiting Fultz into taking that shot, even though it’s one that nearly all other starting point guards in the league could make in their sleep.