Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Michael Conforto

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Michael Conforto.

Player Review: Michael Conforto

2018 Stats: 153 Games, 543 At Bats, .243 Batting Average, 132 Hits, 25 Doubles, 1 Triple, 28 Home Runs, 82 RBI’s, 78 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, .797 OPS

Story: After suffering a brutal shoulder injury in August of 2017, the Mets were content to play it safe with Michael Conforto. The Mets set a May 1st timetable for Conforto’s return, but he beat it with a rapid progression through his rehab in spring training. Conforto was activated a week into the season and got off to a quick start, homering in his first game back, but struggled for the rest of the half. The lack of offseason prep and at bats in spring training clearly took a toll on Conforto, who looked very rusty in the first half.

The light came on for Conforto in the second half, however, as he became the Mets’ best hitter after the All Star Break. Conforto was locked in at the plate, hitting .273 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI’s over the final two and a half months of the year, a vast improvement over the .216/11/30 line he posted prior to the break. Things took another leap forward in September, where Conforto was outstanding, hitting .286 with nine home runs and 29 RBI’s. Conforto averaged over an RBI a game in September and was second in the National League in RBI’s over the season’s final month, trailing only presumptive NL MVP Christian Yelich.

Grade: B

Conforto’s awful first half cannot be ignored, but his monster second half is a tremendous positive. That performance, combined with Conforto’s All Star level play in 2017, makes it easier for the Mets to write off the poor first half as the result of rust from his long layoff post surgery.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2019 Role: Starting Left Fielder

On a team with few true difference makers in the lineup, Conforto is a lock to return in 2019. Conforto is the team’s best hitter and is poised for a 30 homer, 100 RBI campaign if he stays healthy. The Mets can comfortably pencil Conforto into the third slot of the lineup, but their task will be to find more competent players to surround him and help generate more runs.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series looks at starting pitcher P.J. Conlon!