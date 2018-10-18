MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 18/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Artem Lobov (14-14-1, 1 NC) vs Michael Johnson (18-13) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Sijara Eubanks (3-2) vs Roxanne Modafferi (22-14) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Brian Kelleher (19-9) vs Montel Jackson (6-1) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Lauren Mueller (5-0) vs Wu Yanan (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24th

Yushin Okami (35-11) vs Alexey Kunchenko (19-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st (2nd in Australia)

Katlyn Chookagian (11-1) vs Jessica Eye (13-6) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Kevin Lee (17-3) vs Al Iaquinta (13-4-1) – UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta – Dec 15th

Sergio Pettis (17-4) vs Rob Font (15-4) – UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta – Dec 15th

Juan Adams (4-0) vs Chris De La Rocha (5-2) – UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta – Dec 15th

Adam Milstead (8-2) vs Mike Rodriguez (9-3) – UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta – Dec 15th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (22-1, 1 NC) vs Alexander Gustafsson (18-4) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Cat Zingano (10-3) vs Megan Anderson (8-3) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Tom Duquesnoy (16-2) vs Nathaniel Wood (14-3) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Bellator

Lightweight Championship: Brent Primus (8-0) vs Michael Chandler (18-4) – Bellator 212 – Dec 14th

Heavyweight Championship: Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) vs Ryan Bader (26-5) – Bellator: Fedor vs Bader – Jan 26th

ONE Championship

Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang (23-10, 1 NC) vs Mohammad Karaki (9-0) – ONE: Pursuit of Greatness – Oct 26th

Garry Tonon (2-0) vs Sung Jong Lee (4-2) – ONE: Heart of the Lion – Nov 9th

KSW

Light Heavyweight Championship: Tomasz Narkun (15-2) vs Mamed Khalidov (34-5-2) – KSW 46 – Dec 1st