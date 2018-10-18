Secret Stephen Curry "Oakland's Finest 10 In The Town" cover shoot for Slam Online at Fox Theater

OAKLAND, CA — According to multiple sources, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry participated in a top-secret “cover shoot” for Slam Magazine (@slamonline on social media) yesterday. The location was Fox Theatre in Oakland and rapper E-40 and former professional boxer Andre Ward were part of the production as well.

The signs at the theater were changed to read, “Oakland’s Finest starring Stephen Curry” on one side and “10 in The Town” on the other. Curry not coincidentally was wearing an UnderArmour sleeveless t-shirt that read, “Oakland 10 In The Town” that had the famous oak tree logo inside of the zero digit in the number ten. Could that be UA’s next Curry campaign slogan?

Kids from the East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC) participated in the shoot, and Curry’s management company, SC30 Enterprises, was represented on the scene by CEO Bryant Barr and CMO Jeron Smith, as well as Under Armour. ESPN’s resident “sneakerhead” reporter, Nick DePaula, was also on-hand.

Why was it secret?

In the publishing business, competition is fierce, and exclusivity is at a premium. “Everyone in publishing tries to be super-secretive,” one NBA insider told us. “Especially if you have a player involved. There are NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) being signed. People can’t discuss it until it’s published.”

Marcus Thompson, Curry’s biographer, long-time Warriors beatwriter and now feature writer for TheAthletic, was there, but only posted on Instagram a photo of him, E-40, and EOYDC kids, sans Curry.

When we DM’ed someone close to Curry about an Instagram story clip he posted while at the Fox Theatre, we received no response, then realized his post was deleted shortly thereafter.

It’s not everyday Curry appears in public with a crowd swarmed around, such as the video shoot with Christian rapper Bizzle, so we contacted DePaula to get some clues, but he remained mum. “Stay tuned,” he said.

A different post from the scene that had tagged DePaula was deleted after that conversation, further adding to the intrigue.

Side note: long-time Curry bodyguard Ralph Walker was called in for the special assignment, along with his new one.

Despite the loss of the two clips mentioned above, we still managed to cobble together this compilation. Our sources will not be revealed, for obvious reasons. Please contact us if you see your video in the compilation and wish to be credited.