Major Update On Shane McMahon's WWE TV Future Following Return At 'Smackdown 1000'

As seen at WWE Smackdown 1000 this week, the Commissioner of the Blue Brand, Shane McMahon, made his long-awaited return to TV in a segment alongside his sister Stephanie McMahon and his father Vince McMahon.

While Shane is the active Commissioner of Smackdown Live, he has not been on TV in months following a bout with acute diverticulitis back in May, which not only landed McMahon in the hospital, but also required the WWE star to undergo surgery after he suffered an umbilical hernia.

According to a new report by PWInsider, Shane McMahon’s return at Smackdown 1000 this week was indeed WWE’s way of re-introducing McMahon to TV, and he is expected to be a regular on Smackdown going forward. The report adds WWE will be working Shane back into the Tuesday night storylines and he will be appearing on the show in weeks to come.

Since Shane has been absent from WWE TV, former Raw star and Absolution leader Paige has been holding down the fort on Smackdown, as she is the acting General Manager of the brand.

When Shane returned to Smackdown this week, he had a classic spat with his sister Stephanie McMahon, reminding her once again that Smackdown is the “A” show in WWE. Stephanie of course disagreed with Shane, but did put over Smackdown’s impressive success with 1,000 recorded episodes of the show.

With Shane McMahon returning to WWE TV in a regular role, the Smackdown brand will be helmed by him and General Manager Paige, while the Raw brand is controlled by heels in Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, and currently acting General Manager Baron Corbin. Most recently, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made his return to Raw following his “mandatory vacation”, but it appears as if he is not returning to his previous role as the GM of the red brand.