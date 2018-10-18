The Blues found a new heartbreaking way to lose

The St. Louis Blues found a new way to crush their fans on Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Needing to turn their season around after a slow start, the Blues appeared to be headed to overtime on the road in Montreal.

Then this happened with less than 15 seconds left in regulation:

What was Colton Parayko thinking? He attempted a cross-ice pass in his own zone with time about to expire in regulation. He could have easily moved the puck up the right boards out of his zone, or tried to connect with a pass to Joel Edmundson behind the net. Instead, the Canadiens capitalized on the mistake and the Blues dropped to 1-3-2 on the year.

Even Edmundson appeared shocked by Parayko’s decision. You can see him leaning to head back behind the net to receive the pass before scrambling to try and bail out the errant pass in the middle.

As an anonymous former NHL defenseman noted, defense continues to be the Blues’ biggest issue this season. At the very least, this video can be used in youth hockey to teach young players that they should never attempt this type of pass.