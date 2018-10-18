The Miz Reveals Why He Is Unhappy With WWE Brand Split

The Miz is believed by many WWE fans to be perhaps the best heel working today. The A-Lister always delivers both on the mic and in the ring, making him one of the most entertaining Superstars in Vince McMahon’s company.

But Miz is also one of the most outspoken WWE Superstars as well. He recently gave his thoughts on the company’s brand split in an interview with Sportskeeda.

“In the superstar shake-up, I’ve switched brands every time. I think I’m the only superstar to do that. And it just goes to show that every brand wants me and that’s a nice feeling. However, whenever I switch to the other brand, I feel like I’m on the verge of becoming WWE or Universal Champion or I’m in an upwards trajectory where I feel I’m doing good and I’m on my groove, and then I get switched.”

Interestingly enough, Miz’s words seem to be spoken while in character. This may or may not be done intentionally out of respect to kayfabe. It could be that The Miz is just allowing his persona’s ego do the talking for him.

Miz also talked about what typically happens to him after switching from one brand to another.

“Whenever you get switched to a new show, it kind of ruffles those feathers. It ruffles that upward trajectory, that upward plan. Then you have to basically prove yourself each and every time. And I’m not one of those guys that’s been given everything or thrown things my way. I have to work for everything and it’s just one of those things. I’m not a guy that gets looked at like that. So I have to work for it and I have to prove myself each and every time even though I don’t feel like I need to. I feel like I’m one of the best out there.”

The Miz is currently on SmackDown Live of course and his next big event is at Crown Jewel on November 2. Miz will compete against John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, for the first ever WWE World Cup.