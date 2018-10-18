Top WWE NXT Star Provides Major Injury Update

On the latest edition of action from the Mae Young Classic, fans were witness to what was easily the saddest portion of the entire tournament.

Tegan Nox, known world wide as Nixon Newell or the “Girl with the Shiniest Wizard”, was injured during her quarterfinal match and the referee was forced to stop the match. As a result, her opponent, Rhea Ripley, advanced to the semi-final round.

She tried her best to continue after the injury, begging the referee and ringside doctors not to stop the match, but it was clear she couldn’t continue.

Nox took to Twitter to update concerned fans about the injury and her status.

Well…that happened 🖤 I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everything they’ve done the past few weeks and for all the kind words I’ve received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra 🔥 to come back even better 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) October 18, 2018

It was a tough scene for fans as Nox was one of the favorites to win this year’s tournament. The news of her injury is especially troubling considering the fact she was removed from last year’s Mae Young Classic after a an injury last year.

Nox was having an impressive tournament, taking out Zatara in the first round before eliminating Canada’s Nicole Matthews in under four minutes in the second round. Had she defeated Ripley, she would have faced Io Shirai in the semi finals.

Instead, fans will have to wait for Nox to recover before seeing her again. There is no timetable for her return, but she will likely spend the next several months at the WWE Performance Center working her way back to the ring.

Tegan Nox Reveals Full Injury Details, Says Her Knee Basically “Exploded” – https://t.co/dp6vHj56KY pic.twitter.com/ym8tsS1XtM — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) October 18, 2018

When she returns, fans should expect to see her on the NXT brand as she signed a contract with WWE last April.

Nox, who will turn 24 years old in November, has been wrestling since 2013. She has competed for several promotions, including Shimmer and What Culture Pro Wrestling.

The injury is a setback, but Nox has a legion of devoted fans and the right attitude. She’ll bounce back from this and become a star in WWE’s growing women’s division.