WATCH: John Cena Joins Yet Another Elite Group Of WWE Superstars

John Cena’s exit from WWE’s upper echelon has been a slow and steady process. As the company continues on without him as the full-time face, Cena continues on with his new life outside of the ring.

Now he has added another element to that life. John Cena is now a New York Times bestselling author. His book is entitled Elbow Grease and is No.1 in the Children’s Picture Books category.

The book’s title character is a monster truck but he’s a monster in description only. The truck has four big brothers and the story follows Elbow Grease as he fights to prove himself by competing in a demolition derby. Cena’s fans will immediately recognize this type of storyline, as John’s WWE character always fought to overcome the odds.

Related John Cena Comments On Whether Age Has Affected His WWE Status

Cena’s literary accomplishments joins those of Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan, as well as Mick Foley. Foley was the first WWE Superstar to make the list with Have a Nice Day, followed by Foley is Good and The Hardcore Diaries.

A truly surreal moment….#ElbowGrease is a @nytimes #1 Best Seller! Thank you to everyone who made this a reality. Incredibly proud of this story and what it means for audiences of ALL ages and absolutely thrilled to be able to share it. pic.twitter.com/ppZseixf9B — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 17, 2018

John Cena’s writing career may or may not become a full-time venture for him. But it’s obvious that WWE’s former top guy is keeping busy outside of the pro wrestling business. However his time in a WWE ring is not over yet.

John will compete at Crown Jewel on November 2 in the Eight-Man World Cup Tournament. The match reads like a who’s who of the industry, as all participants are former WWE champions.

Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton and The Miz will join Cena as they fight to prove who is the best in the world. Whether or not John will return to WWE programming before or after Crown Jewel takes place is unknown. Cena’s next big project is a starring role in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, set to premiere on December 21, 2018.