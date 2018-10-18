Watch: Steve Pearce flips over railing, lands in Astros dugout

A scary moment took place during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.

Players from both teams were laying it all on the line defensively, as the Astros were doing all they could to even the series at two games apiece, while the Red Sox were looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce took a scary fall in the bottom of the seventh inning, when he attempted to catch a ball that was popped up in foul territory. Pearce tracked the ball all the way to the railing, and he reached out with his glove in hopes of making the catch. He leaned so far, though, that he ended up flipping over the railing, into the Astros dugout.

Steve Pearce goes head over heels. (he's okay.) pic.twitter.com/ZiCayuGTKM — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 18, 2018

Luckily, Pearce appeared to be OK afterward, as he got right up and walked back to first base.