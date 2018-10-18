What Education Is Needed to Become a Professional Football Player

https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-kicks-soccer-ball-in-field-918798/

Many young people aspire to become professional footballers. Though, there are thousands of talented young people looking to join professional footballers. No matter how talented you are and there are amounts of sacrifices you make education being at the top of the list. It is a requirement if you want to join professional footballers. A player is required to have at least three years out of high school. It is important to start nurturing your talent from a young age, especially in high school and beyond. Putting in 20 hours of training a week and going to school you will need to make a lot of sacrifices. This means four years in college and graduating with a degree of your choice.

It is a requirement that one becomes established in the following units

English Science Math Foreign language in relation to philosophy or religion. Social science Have a good ACT or SAT score. Have a 2.2 GPA

The main thing is for one to play sports they should have well educated. Education is the main priority considered before joining sports, and one is helped to ensure they accomplish this. Most of professional footballers have degrees and those who don’t have are required to return to college and finish their degrees.

Benefits of joining college before becoming a professional footballer

One, your maturity grows as you start seeing things from an adult’s point of view.

Two, you learn to manage your time and resources under minimum supervision

Three, it is a requirement to play in college football seriously and make great achievements.

Why is it important to get an education before joining professional football?

A professional footballer lasts for only three years in service. Studies have shown that within three years of getting retired professional football players go bankrupt. To avoid this it is necessary for them to have a degree so that they can have a career when they retire. That is why even players who do not have degrees are facilitated to acquire them as they play. Players can also venture into fields related to football such as a financial advisor, but for these careers, a bachelor’s degree is needed. Education ensures they are well positioned for careers after football.

Those who have made it will tell you they have made other sacrifices which include

Time – Time is one of the most precious resources you have. You have to spend most of your time in practice, on average, at least 4 hours a day.

Money – Money is also another resource, though it cannot buy talent, money helps you train with professional coaches for quality training.

Sleep – Unfortunately, young people will snooze the alarm clock until they are forced out of bed. If you want to become a professional player, you have to wake up before sunrise for training sessions.

Diet – To optimize the performance of your body, you need to be strict with your diet to the extent of consuming proper amounts of fats, protein, and carbohydrates. The time you eat before and after training should be maintained strictly.

Health – Maintaining the training leads to overuse of joints and muscles which lead to soreness, sprains, and strains. There is a need to know how to deal with them before they become long-life suffering.

A professional footballer needs to be good with term paper writing. It is also inspiring for young children as they look up to players as their role models they are encouraged to do well in their studies.