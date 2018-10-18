Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Was Not At This Week's 'WWE Smackdown 1000' Special

This week’s WWE Smackdown 1000 special boasted a long list of Superstar returns, such as Vickie Guerrero, John Laurinaitis, The Undertaker, Edge, Stephanie & Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, Jerry Lawler, Booker T and more. The event also featured the reunion of Evolution, with Batista teasing a possible dream match against his Evolution brother Triple H.

One major name from WWE’s past, however, who was noticeably absent from Smackdown 1000 was Chris Jericho, who is the current reigning NJPW IWGP Intercontinental Champion. Jericho’s allegiance to WWE over the past few months has seemed to wane, with Y2J set to compete at a non-WWE PPV in the United States for the first time in nearly twenty years when his upcoming sea cruise airs on FITE TV.

As for Jericho not appearing at Smackdown 1000, the reason why appears to be very simple, as Jericho admitted on Twitter that he was not invited to the event. WWE announcer Cory Graves actually responded to Jericho’s Twitter comment, joking, “I hit you up on Tout. Guess you didn’t see it.”

Chris Jericho was not the only major name who did not receive an invitation to Smackdown 1000, as Batista noted weeks before the show that despite the big event taking place in his hometown of Washington, D.C., he was not invited to participate in the historic special. That was later amended, of course, and The Animal ended up receiving an invite from WWE and made a big impact on the show alongside Evolution.

As for Chris Jericho, his WWE future remains very uncertain, and he will next compete in the ring in a big six-man tag team match on his sea cruise at the end of the month, teaming up with The Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll.

After the cruise, Jericho is set for his first IWGP IC Title defense when he will face EVIL at the November 3rd NJPW Power Struggle event at The Edion Arena in Osaka.