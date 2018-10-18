BREAKING: Pro Wrestling Legend Dick Slater Dead At 67, WWE Comments

According to an announcement made via Twitter and later corroborated by WWE, pro wrestling legend Dick Slater has passed away at the age of 67.

Slater was best-known for his time spent in Mid-South and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, and he later worked for both WWE and WCW.

Les Thatcher announced Slater’s passing this morning, noting on Twitter, “Sad to hear that Dick Slater passed away this morning at age 67. One hell of a worker, and promo man. Go with God my friend.”

Sad to hear that Dick Slater passed away this morning at age 67. One hell of a worker, and promo man. Go with God my friend.🙏 — Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) October 18, 2018

WWE.com has also confirmed Slater’s passing, and issued the following comment.

WWE is saddened to learn that Dick Slater has passed away at age 67. Slater was a prolific competitor during the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, where he teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton and had a memorable rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Slater competed in WWE from 1986 to 1987 before moving to Japan and finishing his in-ring career in WCW. WWE extends its condolences to Slater’s family, friends and fans.

The National Wrestling Alliance also issued a Tweet commenting on the news of Slater’s passing, writing, “The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dick Slater. As tough as they come. A decorated champion of the NWA across every territory he wrestled including being United States, Mid-Atlantic and TV champion.”

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dick Slater. As tough as they come. A decorated champion of the @NWA across every territory he wrestled including being United States, Mid-Atlantic and TV champion. pic.twitter.com/dqHlLqnOJx — NWA (@nwa) October 18, 2018

During his pro wrestling career, Dick Slater was notably a one-time NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Champion, and was a two-time NWA Mid-Atlantic/WCW World Tag Team Championship alongside Dusty Rhodes and Bunkhouse Buck.