Yankees GM Brian Cashman addresses Gary Sanchez trade rumors

The Yankees had the sixth-highest payroll in MLB this season, but the team failed to reach the World Series — even with a lineup comprised of sluggers that are all capable of crushing 30+ home runs a year.

It was the defensive miscues and starting pitching woes that derailed the team’s hopes of winning a title, and as a result, there’s been some talk about catcher Gary Sanchez being on the move this winter.

Sanchez packs plenty of power at the plate, but his 18 passed balls in 76 games were an issue. Ironically, Sanchez’s biggest issue is literally catching the ball, and given the position he plays, that can be viewed as a huge red flag.

The Yankees will look to shore up their defensive issues over the offseason, after watching their heated AL East rival Red Sox making incredible catch after incredible catch — and now just one game away from the World Series. As such, there have been rumors about the team trading away Sanchez during the Winter Meetings. General manager Brian Cashman recently addressed the rumor, and even though they’ve fielded calls about Sanchez, it doesn’t appear that the team will be moving him.

Regarding Gary Sanchez, Brian Cashman told @RealMichaelKay: "We know what he's capable of doing, and I'm already getting phone calls to be honest from clubs trying to knock on our door to see if he's available. And he's not. … He will be our catcher." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 17, 2018

Sanchez hit just .186 this past season, but he was dealing with some injuries. We expect him to bounce back next year, and so do the Yankees, apparently. But his inability to put the ball in play was a bit alarming, and maybe that’s why teams were looking to trade for him, with his stock as low as it was. It matters not, though, as it doesn’t appear he’ll be going anywhere.